2 teens in custody after high-speed chase in East Tennessee

Two Vanderbilt baseball players were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.More >>
A pitcher from DeKalb County was the first Tennessee high school player drafted in the 2017 Major League Baseball Entry Draft on Monday.More >>
A nationwide search is underway for two Georgia inmates who somehow escaped a locked gate inside a prison bus with 31 other inmates inside, overpowered and killed two guards with their own handguns and managed to get away.More >>
Suspects stole several guns from a Mount Juliet gun store early Tuesday morning.More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
A 30-year-old Westmoreland man was found dead on Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Dry Creek Road.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another major interstate project in downtown Nashville.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an endangered teenager.More >>
The two suspects were wearing pantyhose over their heads when they came in the back door while an employee was leaving around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
