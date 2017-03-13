MTSU, Vanderbilt heading to NCAA Tournament

The MTSU men's basketball team reacts to the big news. (WSMV)

March Madness is upon us, and MTSU is getting ready to play in the big dance.

Excitement filled the air in Murfreesboro on Selection Sunday after the players found out they would be heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 12 seed Blue Raiders will take on No. 5 seed Minnesota at 3 p.m. Thursday in Milwaukee.

Vanderbilt is also saying hello to the madness. They will be playing in Salt Lake City against Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

This will be Vanderbilt's 15th trip to the big tournament.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.