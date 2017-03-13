Runaway teen found safe at Mt. Juliet home - WSMV Channel 4

Runaway teen found safe at Mt. Juliet home

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

A runaway teen has been found safe in Wilson County.

Hailey Sanders, 15, was found at a home on Mays Chapel Road around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Sanders was reporting missing on Sunday.

Police said a resident helped tip them off to Sanders' whereabouts.

