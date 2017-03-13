Gallatin school bus catches fire with students on board - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin school bus catches fire with students on board

The school bus caught fire along Highway 109 North. (Source: Richard Crespo) The school bus caught fire along Highway 109 North. (Source: Richard Crespo)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Students were on board a school bus when it caught fire Monday morning in Gallatin.

All of the students and the driver were able to safely escape when the bus went up in flames along Highway 109 North.

It's not clear what sparked the flames.

A different school bus came to pick up the students and take them to school.

Dispatch could not confirm which school the students attend.

