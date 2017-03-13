Gallatin school bus catches fire with students on board

Two Vanderbilt baseball players were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.More >>
Two Vanderbilt baseball players were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.More >>
A 30-year-old Westmoreland man was found dead on Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Dry Creek Road.More >>
A 30-year-old Westmoreland man was found dead on Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Dry Creek Road.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another major interstate project in downtown Nashville.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another major interstate project in downtown Nashville.More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an endangered teenager.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an endangered teenager.More >>
The two suspects were wearing pantyhose over their heads when they came in the back door while an employee was leaving around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The two suspects were wearing pantyhose over their heads when they came in the back door while an employee was leaving around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Hickman County man was killed after cutting his ex-wife with a hatchet, according to the TBI.More >>
A Hickman County man was killed after cutting his ex-wife with a hatchet, according to the TBI.More >>
Suspects stole several guns from a Mount Juliet gun store early Tuesday morning.More >>
Suspects stole several guns from a Mount Juliet gun store early Tuesday morning.More >>
It was 240 years ago that the Second Continental Congress adopted the first version of America's national flag.More >>
It was 240 years ago that the Second Continental Congress adopted the first version of America's national flag.More >>
A nationwide search is underway for two Georgia inmates who somehow escaped a locked gate inside a prison bus with 31 other inmates inside, overpowered and killed two guards with their own handguns and managed to get away.More >>
A nationwide search is underway for two Georgia inmates who somehow escaped a locked gate inside a prison bus with 31 other inmates inside, overpowered and killed two guards with their own handguns and managed to get away.More >>
An American college student whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea was released and returned to the United States Tuesday as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.More >>
An American college student whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea was released and returned to the United States Tuesday as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.More >>
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >>
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >>
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Dickson County Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Dickson County Tuesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >>
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >>
The Montgomery County DA is considering whether to charge a Clarksville woman with animal cruelty after her two puppies died of heat exhaustion Monday.More >>
The Montgomery County DA is considering whether to charge a Clarksville woman with animal cruelty after her two puppies died of heat exhaustion Monday.More >>
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >>
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
New Hampshire is the best state in which to raise a child, while Mississippi is the worst, according to a report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.More >>
New Hampshire is the best state in which to raise a child, while Mississippi is the worst, according to a report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.More >>