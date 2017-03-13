Indiana man killed in crash on I-24 in Smyrna

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

An Indiana man was killed after wrecking his car and getting hit by another vehicle on Interstate 24.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, 44-year-old Christopher Kimbrough went off the interstate before overcorrecting and hitting the median near Sam Ridley Parkway around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Kimbrough reportedly got out of his car and went to the passenger side, which is when a second car hit and killed him.

The second driver, 84-year-old Ryamond Rinkenberger, was injured in the crash. No charges have been filed against Rinkenberger.

It's not clear what caused Kimbrough to go off the interstate. According to the THP report, tests showed Kimbrough was not drinking or using drugs.

Kimbrough was from Chandler, IN. Rinkenberger is from Mackinaw, IL.

All eastbound lanes reopened just after 6 a.m.

