Police: Man arrested in GA after trying to kidnap daughter in Springfield

Springfield police say the man who allegedly tried to kidnap his 1-year-old daughter on Sunday has been arrested in Georgia.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Dennis Ruland shot at his ex-girlfriend when she tried to stop him.

Ruland is accused of following his ex-girlfriend to the Sonic on Tom Austin Highway.

Police said Ruland got the child into a car, but the woman continued to fight back.

During the altercation, Ruland allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the head with the gun.

The woman was eventually able to get away with their daughter when she jumped out of the car near the intersection of New Cut and Betts roads, which is about 7 miles from the scene.

Witnesses called 911 when they saw the woman and child jumping from the vehicle.

Both the mother and child were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Ruland was arrested after he pulled into a gas station just off the interstate in Peach County, GA. A woman who was in the car at the time, 19-year-old Teresa Silva, was also arrested. Police believe she assisted in the kidnapping attempt.

Police said the weapon used in the attempted kidnapping was registered to Silva's husband, who reported the weapon stolen on Saturday from Fort Campbell. Silva and her husband are separated and she is in a relationship with Ruland.

Ruland was already wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, theft, domestic assault and criminal trespassing involving his ex-girlfriend.

Police said Ruland attempted to kick out the back window of the patrol unit while he was being transported to the sheriff's department.

Silva is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping.

