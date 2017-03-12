Man injured in crash on I-24 in south Nashville

A single-vehicle crash has left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 24 East just past Haywood Lane around 1:30 a.m. for unknown reasons.

Witnesses say the car was speeding just before the crash.

The car hit a rock wall on the right side of the road and crossed back over the lanes of traffic, hitting the concrete median.

The driver was ejected from the car. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is said to have life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time.

The Metro Police Department Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.