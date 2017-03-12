Drive-by shooting in Antioch leaves child with critical injuries

Drive by shooting on I24 W near Hickory Hollow Parkway (WSMV)

A 7-year-old child was injured in a shooting Saturday night on Interstate 24.

Police said two cars were struck by gunfire near Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch around 10:45 p.m.

Kayla Velazquez, 7, was sitting in the rear passenger seat and was hit by a round that entered her cheek and exited her nose. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The three other people in the car were not injured.

One of the passengers told police that they were driving home from Walmart in Smyrna when they heard multiple booming noises. When they realized the child had been struck, they pulled over and contacted police.

Another vehicle was also struck by a round in the driver’s side but none of the three occupants, which included a couple and their 8-month-old baby, were harmed.

According to witnesses, the gunman fired shots while hanging outside the front passenger window of an older model white Ford sedan.

Neither of the victims in either vehicles reported any incidents prior to the gunfire.

Velazquez is now considered to be in stable condition.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Emergency Communications center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.