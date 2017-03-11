No injuries reported in Hermitage house fire

No one was home at the time of the fire. (WSMV)

Hermitage firefighters are still unsure what caused a home to catch fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Blackwood Driver at 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911.

The owner wasn’t inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

