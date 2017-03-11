No injuries reported in Hermitage house fire - WSMV Channel 4

No injuries reported in Hermitage house fire

No one was home at the time of the fire. (WSMV) No one was home at the time of the fire. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Hermitage firefighters are still unsure what caused a home to catch fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Blackwood Driver at 6:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911.

The owner wasn’t inside at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

