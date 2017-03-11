4WARN Weather Alert: More snow expected Saturday night

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Saturday night as wintry weather continues to move through Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Middle Tennessee through noon Sunday, and a Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through the same time period.

Some areas saw as much as three inches of snow Saturday morning, and more is on the way.

Areas south of Interstate 40 are currently seeing a rain/snow mix with some reports of sleet mixed in. This will transition into pure snow around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Southern counties could see accumulations between one to two inches. Nashville will see less than an inch, and the Kentucky-Tennessee border will see little to none.

With temperatures dropping below freezing Saturday night, slick spots are expected to develop on the roads, especially on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Drivers should take extra caution if they must travel.

TDOT crews will monitor and treat the roads as needed. They are currently focusing on areas south of I-40.

TDOT officials said crews from Davidson County can go to Williamson County to help out if needed.

TDOT crews put down salt in areas where there is a slush mix because they anticipate some re-freezing. They have also pre-treated roads ahead of the snow and wintry mix with a salt/brine mixture.

“What brine does is it lowers the freezing temperature of water,” said Kathryn Schulte with TDOT. “It gives us a jump start on getting the roads clear. It gives us time to get our crews out. The brine is already working, it’s already keeping the snow or ice from freezing, and that allows us to go in and plow everything off the roads.”

TDOT said they will not be reapplying the salt/brine mixture because it should still be in place on many of the roads.

Some people said they were enjoying the snow while it lasts.

“I’m from Austin, TX, and it doesn’t snow a lot there. And when we get out here, it’s kind of a cool chance to have some fun a little bit and have a little snow fight, you know,” said Mason Johnston, who was visiting Nashville.

Click here for a slideshow of weather pictures from Channel 4 viewers.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.