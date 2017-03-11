Saturday's 4WARN Weather - WSMV Channel 4

Saturday's 4WARN Weather

NASHVILLE, TN

Round one of snow moved through Saturday morning.  

Round two arrives Saturday evening, but mainly for southern Middle Tennessee.  

Clouds will linger Saturday, with scattered light rain and snow showers.

Even where snow does fall, most roads will turn just wet and not white.  However, accumulating snow is possible again overnight.  

For a detailed look at the timing and locations to be impacted, read the latest 4WARN Weather Blog.

