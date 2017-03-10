Man wanted for child abuse in Wisconsin arrested in Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man wanted on child abuse charges in Wisconsin.

A Mt. Juliet officer stopped the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 40 near the 223 mile marker on Friday around 5:15 p.m. Police said the driver, 31-year-old Anthony Hippolyte, was driving well above the speed limit after passing an officer in an unmarked car.

A computer check revealed Hippolyte was wanted in Milwaukee, WI, on charges of child abuse – intentionally cause harm and strangulation and suffocation.

Hippolyte, of Antioch, was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail where he will await extradition to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.