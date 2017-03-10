Attorney publicly censured for role in David Chase case

Nashville attorney Bryan Lewis will be publicly censured for an incident that happened three years ago.

The state board that disciplines lawyers accepted a guilty plea from Lewis on Friday.

Lewis helped his client, David Chase, avoid a mandatory 12-hour domestic violence hold in 2014.

Chase was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend. That domestic violence charge was later dismissed.

Lewis was disciplined for his role in convincing his friend, Judge Casey Moreland, to let Chase out early.

Moreland and Lewis have been the focus of recent Channel 4 I-Team stories. Our latest investigation was prompted by allegations in a police investigation. Click here to read more.

