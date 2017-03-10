Dropping temperatures could impact early blooms

Thanks to the cold temperatures in the forecast this weekend, experts say spring in Middle Tennessee could look different this year.

For plant and nursery owners, hearing the news of freezing temperatures in March is never a good thing. It means bringing in or covering the plants and flowers.

"He just slides them underneath the table here and we put a cloth over them to make a sort of greenhouse," said Todd Estepp, co-owner of Creekside Garden Center in Nashville. "You wouldn't believe the fiasco in here when you get a night like we are going to get down to for the next five days."

As for the plants and trees already in bloom, because of the unseasonably warm weather, Estepp said their bloom will be over.

"They wont come back and bloom again, they will just put their green leaves out and be normal," Estepp said.

Estepp said that means spring in Middle Tennessee won't look the same.

"It's probably going to look a lot different. It's weird to have all of this stuff bloom in February, it's been a really odd year," Estepp said.

But Estepp said the drop in temperature could be good for the trees and plants that haven't started blooming.

"It will probably put them back on schedule and they will bloom at the first of April would be my guess," he said.

Until then, covering flowers and plants will be necessary.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.