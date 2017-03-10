Vanderbilt upsets No. 17 Florida 72-62 OT win in SEC tourney

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Riley LaChance scored five of his 18 points in overtime, and Vanderbilt upset No. 17 Florida 72-62 Friday night in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The Commodores (19-14) beat the Gators for the third time this season and second in seven days. First-year coach Bryce Drew has Vanderbilt in the semifinals for the first time since 2013 with a win that should push his Commodores firmly into the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.

Florida (24-8) fought back from an eight-point deficit to force overtime thanks to KeVaughn Allen, who made a tying 3 with 1:42 left. The Gators had the ball with the game tied at 58 but missed two shots in the final seconds of regulation.

Vanderbilt scored the first seven points of OT, with LaChance's jumper with 4:02 to go putting the Commodores ahead to stay.

