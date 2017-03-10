Hearing pushed back for suspect in Nashville nurse's murder - WSMV Channel 4

Hearing pushed back for suspect in Nashville nurse's murder

Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Christopher McLawhorn (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The hearing has been pushed back for the man accused in the stabbing death of a Nashville nurse.

Christopher McLawhorn, 24, is charged with criminal homicide in the murder of Tiffany Ferguson.

McLawhorn was arrested last Sunday on other charges. He was charged Wednesday night in Ferguson’s death.

McLawhorn was originally scheduled to appear in court last week, but the hearing was postponed to Monday in light of the new charges.

On Monday morning, the court decided to postpone the hearing to Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

McLawhorn also has standing court dates in Wilson County, NC. It’s unclear if he will be extradited back to face those charges.

