Music City Central station to close Wednesday for President Trum - WSMV Channel 4

Music City Central station to close Wednesday for President Trump's visit

Posted: Updated:
Music City Central bus station. (WSMV file photo) Music City Central bus station. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Music City Central downtown transit station will be closed next Wednesday due to President Donald Trump’s visit, RTA announced Friday.

Officials said in a release they will announce an alternate location.

Major service delays are expected due to widespread road closures and traffic for the president’s visit. Trump will hold a rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.