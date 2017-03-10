AG Sessions asks for resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys

U.S. Attorney David Rivera has been asked to step down as part of AG Jeff Sessions' request. (Source: justice.gov)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignation of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the previous presidential administration.

There are 93 U.S. attorneys nationwide. It is a tradition for U.S. attorneys to offer their resignation at the beginning of a new presidency.

Officials have confirmed that the David Rivera, the U.S. attorney in Middle Tennessee, has been asked to step down.

