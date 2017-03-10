Algood police chief has no plans to resign after compromising videos leaked

The attorney for Algood Police Chief Gary Harris said the chief has no plans to resign.

Harris has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Last week, Attorney Brett Knight released several audio and video files given to him from a concerned citizen. He said they show Harris behaving questionably.

Knight said cell phone video shows Harris drinking what appears to be a beer while driving.

"No question, it is either videos of him engaging in activities or his voice engaging in conversations," Knight said.

Knight said another video shows Harris in police uniform, appearing intoxicated, armed with a pistol.

"It was very shocking for me to see the blatant disregard for the law and serving the community," Knight said.

In another audio clip, two men can be heard discussing a woman on the force. Knight said some of the laughter in the clip is Harris.

"Tell Dana if she wants to get a promotion she better do something," the voice said. "(Laughter) I don't know what the promotion was, but it's pretty dirty (laughter)."

And Knight said in another clip, Harris can be heard making a sexist statement.

"I said listen, I know how females and law enforcement work. It's not a good combination. And he hired her anyway," the voice in the recording said.

Mike Crowell, a former police officer and good friend of Harris, said everything has been taken out of context.

"I would say he was joking. That's the way Gary is. Gary has said several things to me where I just know he is kidding," Crowell said.

Crowell believes the release of the videos is an act of vengeance by the chief's ex-spouse.

"I would question the source of those videos and when they were taken. We could go back into people's pasts and we wouldn't have any police left if we got rid of them for every little bitty thing," Crowell said.

Crowell said he believes Harris will be back at work soon.

"I have no doubt. And if he's not back as police chief, it is Algood's loss," he said.

Knight said in another audio clip, the chief can be heard talking to his son about getting his hands on some pain pills.

"I am going to see if she can't grab us something next time she is at the doctor because that would save us a lot of headache," the voice said.

"When you see them engaging in activity where they are no longer respecting the laws they are enforcing on others, it concerns the community," Knight said.

Knight said in another clip, Harris can be heard admitting to accessing the criminal justice portal for a friend.

"I've taken care of him plenty of times, if he wants me to run a plate or to check if someone is in jail," the voice said.

Harris' attorney, Richard M. Brooks echoes what the chief's friend said.

"When were these tapes taken? Who took them? Have they been taken out of context? Have they been audited? What proof do we have?" Brooks asked.

Brooks is encouraging the community not to jump to any conclusions.

"Let's just say it's small town politics. I've been in this mess all of my life. What about the good that he has done? Oh no, let's find something tacky he's done, some mistake," Brooks said.

City Administrator Keith Morrison sent Channel 4 the following statement:

Police Chief Gary Harris was placed on administrative leave yesterday pending the outcome of an investigation. Information was received by the city yesterday prompting this investigation and it is ongoing at this time to determine if any wrong doing has occurred. No further details are available for release at this time.

