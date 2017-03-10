Man charged in January murder in east Nashville

Metro police have made in arrest in a January murder.

Deshaun Dunlap is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Jeremy Nedow on Jan. 26.

Police said Nedow, 39, was shot inside his car just after he arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Jones Circle.

Investigators said Dunlap, 23, was expected Nedow and got into his backseat with another man. Police said Nedow was shot during a robbery. Dunlap and his accomplice then left the scene in another vehicle.

The accomplice is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with tattoos on his face, neck and arms. Anyone with information on this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Dunlap was taken into custody on Thursday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

