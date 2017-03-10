Mee McCormick's Bok Choy & Shitake Stir Fry

Bok Choy & Shitake Stir Fry

Ingredients

4 large baby bok choy

½ onion half moon slices

1 tablespoon of unrefined sesame oil

1 teaspoon of crushed ginger

2 cloves of crushed garlic

10 shitake mushrooms, stems discarded and caps sliced

2 tablespoons of tamari - gluten free fermented soy sauce or use coconut aminos if you are soy free.

Instructions

Trim ¼ inch of root ends of bok choy. Cut into 2-inch sections, keeping stems and leaves in separate piles - as the stems take a bit longer to cook than the leaves.

In a large skillet, heat sesame oil over medium-heat. Saute onions until they soften, adding ginger & garlic cooking for a bout 30 seconds.

Add bok choy stems and mushroom and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add bok choy leaves and continue to cook uncovered, until tender and bright green about 2 to 3 minutes. Toss with tamari and season to your liking. I love to sprinkle with crushed red pepper!