TBI Most Wanted fugitive accused of child rape captured in Louisiana

A Hamilton County man who was placed on the Tennessee Bureau’s Top 10 Most Wanted list Tuesday has been captured in Louisiana.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, was wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for one count of child rape and three counts of attempted child neglect.

Thursday night, U.S. Marshals were able to locate Gervais in southern Louisiana, where they arrested him without incident with the assistance of local law enforcement.

Gervais is in jail in Louisiana awaiting extradition to Tennessee. He is being held without bond on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.