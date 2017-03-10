Two Tennessee athletes heading to Austria for Special Olympics

Two athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are packing their bags for the 2017 Winter World Games in Austria.

Daniel Dehaan from Maury County will be competing in Alpine skiing. Robert Miller from Hawkins County will compete in snowboarding.

“We’re so excited for both Robert and Daniel, and we know they will represent our country and state well,” Special Olympics Vice President of Sports Sean Stake said in a press release.

Both Dehaan and Miller will both be recognized at the upcoming State Basketball Tournament.

According to Special Olympics Tennessee, over 4.2 million athletes from 170 countries worldwide participate in the Special Olympics program.

