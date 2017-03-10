Meth lab discovered in Monroe County

The Kentucky State Police say an anonymous tip led to the discovery of a meth lab in Monroe County earlier this week.

Tuesday, the KSP were tipped off to a possible meth lab on Les Williams Road, about 7 miles west of Tompkinsville.

Monroe County Deputies and Tompkinsville Police responded to the residence around 8:40 p.m. When they got there, they found four people exiting a building from behind the residence.

One man ran from the scene and was quickly apprehended. An investigation soon after led to the arrest of him and three others.

Police arrested 31-year-old Tiffany Evans, of Burkesville, 21-year-old Sandra Reynolds, of Tompkinsville, 33-year-old James Smith, of Mt. Hermon and 59-year-old Robert Cox, of Tompkinsville.

All four were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. Evans, Smith and Cox were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while Smith was additionally charged with fleeing/evading on foot.

All four were booked into the Barren County Jail.

