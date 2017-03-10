Meth lab discovered in Monroe County

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a friend of the victim went to a nearby gas station around 9:30 p.m. and asked to call police because his friend fell off a cliff.More >>
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.More >>
Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday with a performance from the Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge rooftop.More >>
Predator mania has taken over more than just downtown Nashville. You can catch the game at watch parties all over Middle Tennessee.More >>
A winning ticket was also sold in California for the full $447.8 million grand prize.More >>
Coffee County deputies searched a vehicle at the campsite at Bonnaroo after spotting a female smoking marijuana.More >>
Get all you need to know about our upcoming weather in Dan Thomas' latest #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
Country music legend Phil Vassar will perform in a free concert before the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on June 11.More >>
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >>
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Authorities say a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in Idaho, but the driver was nowhere to be found.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
Mississippi authorities are investigating two separate crime scenes after the gruesome discoveries of a severed head and a headless body.g ...More >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
