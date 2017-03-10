NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Marshall County

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 80 mph touched down south of Belfast in Marshall County on Thursday.

The Marshall County Office of Emergency Management held a brief press conference Friday morning to report the damage done by Thursday night’s severe weather.

According to OEM Director Steve Calahan, the damage to the county was widespread. It mostly affected trees and roofs of buildings, but one semi-truck was blown over on its side.

Marshall County does not use emergency weather sirens. Calahan said geographic challenges make it difficult to reach many places, so about 10 years ago, Calahan said the county decided to switch to a phone alert system called "code red." He said about half of the county is signed up for it.

The first "code red" alert went out about the severe thunderstorm around 11:19 p.m. Thursday. The second notifying the residents of a tornado warning went out shortly after, Calahan said.

Most of the damage was south of Highways 373 and 431, near the Maury/Marshall County line. At one point, about 800 people were without power.

Eddy Braden has lived in his home for 25 years and said he has never seen anything like this before.

“I went back by my kitchen window and that’s when it hit. It sucked the glass right over by my head,” Braden said. “Everything blowed away. My Dutch barn blown through yonder and all these trees.”

All roads are currently passable, though some have had lanes blocked by debris.

Anyone with medical needs who needs power for equipment should call the Marshall County OEM at 931-359-5810.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency was surveying the county, but Marshall County has not asked them for assistance.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down across portions of Moore and Franklin counties. NWS will also be surveying damage in Williamson and Bedford counties throughout Friday.

