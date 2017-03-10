Fire caused by lightning destroys Mt. Juliet home

The scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. (WSMV)

Thursday night’s storms may be behind the fire that destroyed a home in Mt. Juliet.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, a heavy part of the storm moved into Mt. Juliet.

The husband, wife and the husband’s father staying at the home on Harrisburg Lane were all woken up by a loud boom.

The smoke alarm went off, and within a minute the people in the home started seeing smoke.

The husband grabbed a fire extinguisher and headed to the attic, where he believed lightning to have struck, but he was overwhelmed with smoke and evacuated the house.

Fire crews responded, but heavy rain and winds made the fire difficult to extinguish. They grabbed whatever items out of the home they could, including some wedding pictures.

“Great attitude to these people here. They know that life is the most important thing, but when you can come out here with memorabilia like from a wedding, you know, it kind of puts a little smile on their face on a bad day,” said Captain Steve Fox with Wilson County EMA.

Crews say the house is a total loss. Wilson County EMA also believes lightning to be the cause of the fire.

The homeowners said neighbors have already been raising money for them and bringing over clothes and food.

No one was hurt in the fire.

