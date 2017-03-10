Fire caused by lightning destroys Mt. Juliet home

Coffee County deputies searched a vehicle at the campsite at Bonnaroo after spotting a female smoking marijuana.More >>
Get all you need to know about our upcoming weather in Dan Thomas' latest #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
Another great example of the Predator's historic fight for the Stanley Cup and CMA Fest colliding, officials just announced that Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11 with a performance from the Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge rooftop. Earlier in the evening, Bryan will perform four songs, which will stream live on NHL.com. Fans can catch the performance on large screens throughout Lower Broadway and outside Bridges...More >>
Country music legend Phil Vassar will perform in a free concert before the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on June 11.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
The weather looks fantastic this weekend if you're planning to be outdoors! The catch: it's going to be hot. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s. Many areas will crack 90 degrees tomorrow. Rain will hold off until the work week. For a look at specific forecasts for the many events going on this weekend around town, read this morning's #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >>
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Coffee County deputies searched a vehicle at the campsite at Bonnaroo after spotting a female smoking marijuana.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
Authorities say a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in Idaho, but the driver was nowhere to be found.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man got out of his car after a crash, stripped off his clothes, walked away from the scene and then damaged a door of the responding deputy's patrol car.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >>
