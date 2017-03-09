Suspect in nurse's murder made frequent posts to social media

Police say Christopher McLawhorn is the man seen in surveillance video before Tiffany Ferguson's murder. (WSMV)

It took police five days after Tiffany Ferguson was found dead to arrest her suspected killer.

"He was actually found in the early morning hours of Sunday by Central Precinct officers," said Don Aaron, Metro police spokesperson.

Many wonder where Christopher McLawhorn was and what he was doing during those five days.

His Facebook page may shine some light on how he was feeling.

The last post on his page before the alleged killing was at 12:46 a.m., five hours before Ferguson was stabbed, and it was a picture of a man holding a beer with the caption, "Sittin sidewayz... HaHa."

Other posts before Ferguson's death paint a picture of partying, popping pills, feeling hazy, hanging out on Broadway and one saying, "Sometimes karma is a beautiful thing."

The next post on his Facebook after police said he stabbed the nurse was at noon referencing a 21 Savage song which talks about gang violence and murder.

An hour after that, "F*** it. I'm gettin a couple face tats."

The next day, 24 hours after the murder, his social media account portray him being drunk, causing problems and having a hard time leaving Broadway.

He also changes his song preference drastically from 21 Savage to Jewel.

On March 3, this was posted:

“Maybe your doing alright.. maybe I'll be fine.. alone here in my mind.. maybe I went a little crazy.. a little bit too late.. but I hope you're doing alright."

It also appears from McLawhorn's Facebook page that he has a young son.

