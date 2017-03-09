Vanderbilt routs Texas A&M 66-41 at SEC tourney

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Joe Toye scored a career-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting outside the arc, and Vanderbilt shook off a sluggish start in beating Texas A&M 66-41 Thursday night at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

With the win, the seventh-seeded Commodores (18-14) snapped a four-game skid in the tournament with their first victory since beating Kentucky in the 2013 quarterfinals. The SEC's best 3-point shooters shook off an ugly first half to knock down 8 of 14 outside the arc in the second half to beat the Aggies for a third time this season.

Now Vanderbilt will get a chance at another three-game sweep of No. 19 Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Riley LaChance added 14 points for Vanderbilt, and Nolan Cressler had 11.

Tenth-seeded Texas A&M (16-15) was held to a season low in points. Tyler Davis led the Aggies with 18 points, and Admon Gilder added 11.

