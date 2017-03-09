Community voices support for longtime video store robbed by two men

Columbia Police are out to find two men who robbed a longtime Columbia business and punched an employee to the floor.

It's a crime that has a community angry. They say this spot has become something special in how rare it is today.

"It's been around forever," said neighbor Lewis Scriber, looking at the little video store on South James Campbell Boulevard.

"It's there, and it's convenient," Blake Larmarie said.

The signs offering "rent one, get one free" deals, new releases on display and even the video drop box are a bit nostalgic at Silver Screen Videos.

"It's just like a little landmark," Scriber said.

"I'm only 18," Larmarie added. "I've never seen one before besides here."

Thursday, people constantly cycled through what's become something of a time capsule.

The same family has run Silver Screen Videos for well over 30 years.

"They're part of the neighborhood," Scriber said. "I think they make this neighborhood."

It's that sentiment that has made it so upsetting to the community to hear what has just happened.

Monday around 9:30 p.m., surveillance video caught two men enter the store holding guns, pointing them at the people behind the counter. The people comply and hand over money from the register, but one of the robbers still punches a man to the floor.

Columbia police described the robbers as two white men wearing dark clothing, gloves, masks and cutoff khaki pants. One of the men was carrying a black semi-auto handgun. They believe the men drove there in a dark-colored, full-size truck with an extended cab and silver toolbox. They entered and exited on the Wedgewood Drive parking lot side.

"I seen the cops over there the other night, but I didn't think they got robbed or anything," Larmarie said.

"It makes me feel bad," Scriber added. "I guess knowing how these people were, being very nice and friendly, they just bam, boom, did it."

The family who runs the store declined to appear on camera, saying what happened is still too hard to talk about. They said what has helped is the outpouring of support from the community following the robbery.

"It's sad, man," Larmarie said. "I don't see why anyone would do something like that to them."

The community said that rare little video store that has been here so long has their support, and they never want it to change.

"Don't give up," Scriber said. "Let's hang in there and work together."

"I hope nothing like this ever happens to them again," Larmarie said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.