2 men accused of using card skimmer at grocery store ATM

Metro police have arrested two men accused of using a card skimmer on an ATM inside Publix at Nipper’s Corner.

US Bank notified detectives on Wednesday that the skimmer had been discovered by a customer after it fell off the ATM.

Police said surveillance video showed Yorm Para, 27, placing the device on the ATM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. He returned for the skimmer on Monday and Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, a customer had noticed something odd on the ATM.

“That’s what ended up being his demise is he got a little bit too brazen,” said Metro Sgt. Michael Warren.

After he retrieved the skimmer Wednesday night, police said he got into a rental car driven by Victor Parra Mora, 31. Both men are from Venezuela.

Both men were taken into custody by fraud detectives and FBI agents. Police said a skimmer device, card reader and multiple encoded credit cards were recovered from the vehicle.

The grocery store stays fairly busy, so some found it hard to believe that the alleged crime could go unnoticed.

“It’s crazy, isn’t it? I think it’s right here,” Warren said as he searched for the camera on the skimmer.

Warren said the skimmer is an unusual find as it reads both credit cards and checks.

“I highly doubt that they are only doing one installation,” he said.

Mora is charged with criminal simulation. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

Para is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. His bond was set at $20,000.

Police are asking Nashville residents to be extra vigilant.

“They know it’s a high population with high traffic that’s very busy, and people aren’t always as digital in busy cities and people prey upon that,” Warren said.

To stay safe, police recommend using wireless banking. Don’t use debit unless necessary. If you must enter your PIN code, be sure to cover your hand while entering it.

Police added if you notice anything unusual about an ATM or gas pump, don’t use it.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.