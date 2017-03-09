Visitation for Sen. Douglas Henry held at state Capitol

Sen. Douglas Henry became the first person to lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol since 1927. (WSMV)

Sen. Douglas Henry, the longest serving lawmaker in the state’s history, is the first person to lie in state at the Capitol since 1927.

The last person was Gov. Austin Peay.

The formal ceremony began when Henry’s flag-draped coffin was brought to the Capitol.

Henry was first elected in 1954. He took a break from politics in the ‘60s, but ran again in 1970 and was re-elected 10 more times.

His style and friendly southern gentleman demeanor made him an unforgettable character at the Capitol.

“Besides his accomplishments as a senator, he’ll always be remembered as the man in the seersucker suit, gently puffing on an unlit cigar,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

The memorial service for Henry will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Downtown Presbyterian Church.

