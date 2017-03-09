Chickens at Giles Co. farm test positive for bird flu

Bird flu has now been confirmed at a Giles County farm.

Officials said this facility is not associated with the Lincoln County chicken farm where bird flu was found earlier this week.

Investigators do not believe these chickens were sickened by the ones that were killed in Lincoln County.

The chickens in Giles County have now been killed and buried as well. The farm is now under quarantine.

Officials are running tests in a six-mile radius to see if they can find further traces of the virus.

