Chickens at Giles Co. farm test positive for bird flu

Coffee County deputies searched a vehicle at the campsite at Bonnaroo after spotting a female smoking marijuana.More >>
Coffee County deputies searched a vehicle at the campsite at Bonnaroo after spotting a female smoking marijuana.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
A shooting on Village Trail occurred on June 10. Around 6:45 p.m., two vehicles started to exchange gun fire.More >>
None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
Another great example of the Predator's historic fight for the Stanley Cup and CMA Fest colliding, officials just announced that Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11 with a performance from the Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge rooftop. Earlier in the evening, Bryan will perform four songs, which will stream live on NHL.com. Fans can catch the performance on large screens throughout Lower Broadway and outside Bridges...More >>
Another great example of the Predator's historic fight for the Stanley Cup and CMA Fest colliding, officials just announced that Luke Bryan will open the TV broadcast of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11 with a performance from the Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge rooftop. Earlier in the evening, Bryan will perform four songs, which will stream live on NHL.com. Fans can catch the performance on large screens throughout Lower Broadway and outside Bridges...More >>
Country music legend Phil Vassar will perform in a free concert before the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on June 11.More >>
Country music legend Phil Vassar will perform in a free concert before the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 on June 11.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
The weather looks fantastic this weekend if you're planning to be outdoors! The catch: it's going to be hot. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s. Many areas will crack 90 degrees tomorrow. Rain will hold off until the work week. For a look at specific forecasts for the many events going on this weekend around town, read this morning's #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
The weather looks fantastic this weekend if you're planning to be outdoors! The catch: it's going to be hot. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s. Many areas will crack 90 degrees tomorrow. Rain will hold off until the work week. For a look at specific forecasts for the many events going on this weekend around town, read this morning's #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
The National Journal of Libraries has named Nashville’s downtown library the best in the nation.More >>
The National Journal of Libraries has named Nashville’s downtown library the best in the nation.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
The woman killed in a two-vehicle collision on June 10 has been identified.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >>
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a small plane landed on a grassy area on I-40 near the Jefferson Street exit and I-65 interchange. The plane was flying around the city, carrying CMA Fest banner when the pilot began experiencing engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing. It appears there were no injuries involved in the incident. This is a developing story, stay with Channel 4 for updates.More >>
Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a small plane landed on a grassy area on I-40 near the Jefferson Street exit and I-65 interchange. The plane was flying around the city, carrying CMA Fest banner when the pilot began experiencing engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing. It appears there were no injuries involved in the incident. This is a developing story, stay with Channel 4 for updates.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>