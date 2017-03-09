4WARN Weather Alert: Hail, damaging winds possible Thursday nigh - WSMV Channel 4

4WARN Weather Alert: Hail, damaging winds possible Thursday night

NASHVILLE, TN

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued because of the possibility of hail and damaging winds on Thursday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 1 a.m. Several other warnings and watches have been issued as storms begin to move through the area.

A cluster of storms is expected to push through Middle Tennessee Thursday night through the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats.

An early morning shower is possible on Friday, but Middle Tennessee will see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 50s.

Much cooler air is expected this weekend with a possible rain and snow mixture on Saturday before a transition to pure snow on Saturday evening. Areas along and north of Interstate 40 currently have the best chance of seeing accumulations.

There will be more sunshine on Sunday but still chilly with highs in the mid-40s.

