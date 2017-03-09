Upshaw, Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 86-70 in C-USA quarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Reggie Upshaw scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, JaCorey Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee beat Texas-San Antonio 86-70 on Thursday in the Conference USA Tournament.
Giddy Potts also scored 14 points, Edward Simpson added 11 and Xavier Habersham 10 for Middle Tennessee (28-4). The Blue Raiders, who have won eight in a row, will play fifth-seed Rice or No. 4 seed UTEP in the semifinals Friday.
Simpson and Williams each hit a jumper before Upshaw made a layup to cap a 6-0 run that made it 13-8 and Middle Tennessee led the rest of the way. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-3 run that pushed the lead into double figures, 41-24, for good with 2:12 left in the half.
Austin Karrer, Giovanni De Nicolao and Jeff Beverly each scored 10 points to lead No. 9 seed UTSA (14-19).
Middle Tennessee shot 33 of 56 (59 percent) from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range, and scored 24 points off 13 UTSA turnovers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.