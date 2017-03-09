Upshaw, Middle Tennessee beat UTSA 86-70 in C-USA quarters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Reggie Upshaw scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, JaCorey Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee beat Texas-San Antonio 86-70 on Thursday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Giddy Potts also scored 14 points, Edward Simpson added 11 and Xavier Habersham 10 for Middle Tennessee (28-4). The Blue Raiders, who have won eight in a row, will play fifth-seed Rice or No. 4 seed UTEP in the semifinals Friday.

Simpson and Williams each hit a jumper before Upshaw made a layup to cap a 6-0 run that made it 13-8 and Middle Tennessee led the rest of the way. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-3 run that pushed the lead into double figures, 41-24, for good with 2:12 left in the half.

Austin Karrer, Giovanni De Nicolao and Jeff Beverly each scored 10 points to lead No. 9 seed UTSA (14-19).

Middle Tennessee shot 33 of 56 (59 percent) from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range, and scored 24 points off 13 UTSA turnovers.

