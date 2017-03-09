Columbia police seeking video store robbers - WSMV Channel 4

Columbia police seeking video store robbers

Silver Screen Videos in Columbia was robbed on Monday night. (Photo: Facebook/Columbia Police Department) Silver Screen Videos in Columbia was robbed on Monday night. (Photo: Facebook/Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery on Monday at a video store.

Police said two men rushed into the Silver Screen Videos with guns and wearing masks.

The robbers took cash out of the drawer, hit the store owner and took off.

Contact Columbia Police if you have information about the robbery.

