Chef Andy Little's Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts with dried cherries, orange, peanut vinaigrette, and rye crumb

Serves 4

4 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

2 cups dried cherries

4 oranges, cut into segments

3 cups peanut vinaigrette, see recipe below

1 cup panko bread crumbs, toasted in olive oil

1 tablespoon caraway seeds, toasted

Table top fryer or large pot with peanut oil and thermometer

Preheat your fryer to 350F. If using a pot on the stove, make sure to not fill more than half with oil. Place the Brussels sprouts in the fryer and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove to a mixing bowl and toss with peanut vinaigrette, oranges, dried cherries. Season with salt and pepper and place in serving bowls. Combine the panko bread crumb and caraway seed. Sprinkle this mixture over the Brussels sprouts and serve.

Peanut Vinaigrette

1 3/4 cups peanut butter

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

2 1/2 tablespoons honey

3/4 cup water

Combine all ingredients, whisk until smooth.