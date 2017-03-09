President Trump to visit Nashville next week

President Donald Trump will be in Nashville Wednesday for a rally and a visit to the Hermitage.

According to Trump's website, he will hold a rally Wednesday night at Municipal Auditorium.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., and the event will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Hermitage confirmed that the president would also be visiting to lay a wreath on Andrew Jackson's tomb for Jackson's 250th birthday.

Trump is the 14th president to visit the Hermitage.

In a statement, Mayor Megan Barry said the mayor's office had not received any guidance or details from the White House about Trump's visit. The mayor's office said the city will work with the White House and Secret Service to ensure the president's visit is safe.

“Nashville is a warm and welcoming city for all, and that certainly includes President Trump and his supporters who will be attending this event,” Barry said in a statement. “I hope that during President Trump’s visit to Nashville, he has an opportunity to experience our diverse culture and welcoming values that make our city and our economy so successful. If we have the chance to meet, I would love to follow up on our previous phone conversation about Nashville’s desire to be included in the President’s plan for improving infrastructure across the nation.”

Click here to register for tickets to the rally.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.