Two men rob Columbia video store at gunpoint

Surveillance of the men who robbed a Columbia video store at gunpoint. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia Police are looking for the two men who robbed a video store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the Columbia Police Department, both men entered Silver Screen Videos on James Campbell Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

One suspect was holding a black semi-automatic handgun. The other suspect went behind the counter and punched the male employee in the face, knocking him to the floor.

The two men then demanded money from the register, and the female employee quickly complied. She gave them an unknown amount.

The two suspects then left in what police say is a dark colored, full-size truck with an extended cab and a silver toolbox.

The first suspect is described as a white male wearing gloves, a mas, cut off khaki pants, a dark hoodie and black shoes.

The second is a white male wearing all black clothing.

The CPD is offering $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 931-560-1670 or to send a message to the CPD through their Facebook page.

