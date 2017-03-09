Man found guilty for kidnapping, torturing girlfriend

The defendant and cousin of a former Metro councilman was found guilty in a domestic abuse case Wednesday.

Tavares Buchanan was found guilty of kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend and recording the act on Christmas of 2015.

Buchanan was charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful photography. He was found guilty on all counts.

Buchanan is the cousin of former District 1 Metro Councilman Lionel Greene.

He will be sentenced in May.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.