Advocates speak out against recent animal abuse cases

Police say a man threw his mother's dog into a trash compactor, killing it. (WSMV)

Two animal cruelty arrests, two abused Shih Tzu dogs, in two separate cases, each with horrifying alleged circumstances.

Now, animal advocates say there must be a crackdown on animal abuse, and it has to happen fast.

Police say a man literally treated his mother’s dog like trash – throwing him in a dumpster compactor and turning it on over and over again.

Surveillance video not yet released reportedly shows Terrence Clark pulling up in a car, removing the dog from the back seat, putting him in a plastic grocery bag and throwing him in the dumpster.

“You cannot be detached from things like this. It’s pretty gruesome, very blatantly so,” said Ashley Roth with Nashville Animal Advocacy.

Roth says unless people talk more about incidents like this and demand stricter punishment, they are going to keep on happening.

“If we allow this to happen, it could have greater implications on human society too,” Roth said.

Clark has a rap sheet nine pages long. It includes an aggravated robbery and an aggravated burglary charge.

In 2013, WSMV reported Clark was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death in Antioch. When we asked police about it today, there was no public record of that charge.

In a separate case in another county, a registered sex offender was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty.

A local veterinarian says John Crater’s Shih Tzu showed signs of sexual abuse.

“These are horrific things, and I think people who would normally be able to detach would agree that this is not right,” Roth said.

According to the Smith County Insider, Crater faces multiple charges after child pornography was found on his computer last year.

If convicted, both men could end up on the Tennessee Animal Abuse Registry. It was put in place January of last year. It currently lists seven people.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.