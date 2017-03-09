Man falls asleep at wheel, crashes into pole in Antioch

A man is expected to recover from his injuries after falling asleep while driving and striking a pole early Thursday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a man was driving down Bell Road in Antioch near Hickory Highlands Drive when he fell asleep.

His vehicle left the roadway, striking a pole.

The man sustained injuries, but officials say he is expected to survive.

Bell Road was shut down for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

