Man falls asleep at wheel, crashes into pole in Antioch

Man falls asleep at wheel, crashes into pole in Antioch

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A man is expected to recover from his injuries after falling asleep while driving  and striking a pole early Thursday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a man was driving down Bell Road in Antioch near Hickory Highlands Drive when he fell asleep.

His vehicle left the roadway, striking a pole.

The man sustained injuries, but officials say he is expected to survive.

Bell Road was shut down for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

