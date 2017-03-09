Man arrested after driving car through garage of Brentwood home

The scene of a car crashing through a garage in Brentwood. (WSMV)

A man was detained early Thursday morning after driving his car through a garage at a house in Brentwood.

It was a rude awakening for the residents at the corner of Waller Road and Ella Lane, when the driver crashed through their garage door and out the side wall around 3 a.m.

The car hit a power pole and ended up in the property next door.

The driver then left the car and tried to leave the scene. He was detained soon after by Tennessee Highway Patrol under suspicion of DUI.

Crews are still working the scene to repair the damages.

We will update this story with more information.

