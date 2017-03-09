Young child found in Franklin, reunited with parents - WSMV Channel 4

Young child found in Franklin, reunited with parents

Franklin Police found this boy wandering Royal Oaks Boulevard Wednesday night. (Source: Franklin Police Department) Franklin Police found this boy wandering Royal Oaks Boulevard Wednesday night. (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin Police say the young child they found wandering Wednesday night has been reunited with his parents.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they found a 2- to 3-year-old Hispanic boy wandering near the 300 block of North Royal Oaks Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police immediately issued an alert, and they were able to locate the boy’s parents four hours later and reunite them with the child.

Franklin Police say they will be conducting an investigation into why it took so long to contact the parents.

