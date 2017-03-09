Young child found in Franklin, reunited with parents

None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
None of the people involved claim to know the shooter or know what his motive may have been.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Nashville between Sunday and Tuesday, the Nashville Airport Authority wants you to make some adjustments for heavy passenger volume and longer screening lines.More >>
The weather looks fantastic this weekend if you're planning to be outdoors! The catch: it's going to be hot. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s. Many areas will crack 90 degrees tomorrow. Rain will hold off until the work week. For a look at specific forecasts for the many events going on this weekend around town, read this morning's #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
The weather looks fantastic this weekend if you're planning to be outdoors! The catch: it's going to be hot. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s. Many areas will crack 90 degrees tomorrow. Rain will hold off until the work week. For a look at specific forecasts for the many events going on this weekend around town, read this morning's #4WARN Weather Blog.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
The National Journal of Libraries has named Nashville’s downtown library the best in the nation.More >>
The National Journal of Libraries has named Nashville’s downtown library the best in the nation.More >>
Metro police say a runaway from state custody was killed in a targeted shooting in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
Metro police say a runaway from state custody was killed in a targeted shooting in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
The District Attorney's office released the TBI's investigative file into the police shooting of Jocques Clemmons.More >>
The District Attorney's office released the TBI's investigative file into the police shooting of Jocques Clemmons.More >>
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More >>
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More >>
Day two of the CMA Music Festival kicked off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More >>
Day two of the CMA Music Festival kicked off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
After a debilitating five-week battle with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, 20-year-old Katie Underhill passed away.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
Several women have accused a Smyrna massage therapist of inappropriately touching them, and a grand jury has now made an indictment.More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >>
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >>
One Philadelphia teenager's mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars.More >>
One Philadelphia teenager's mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars.More >>
Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won't hug "a total stranger," days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.More >>
Jerry Seinfeld has explained that he won't hug "a total stranger," days after he denied pop singer Kesha a hug in an exchange that was caught on camera and went viral.More >>
Metro police say a runaway from state custody was killed in a targeted shooting in north Nashville on Friday.More >>
Metro police say a runaway from state custody was killed in a targeted shooting in north Nashville on Friday.More >>