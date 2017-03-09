Young child found in Franklin, reunited with parents

Franklin Police say the young child they found wandering Wednesday night has been reunited with his parents.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they found a 2- to 3-year-old Hispanic boy wandering near the 300 block of North Royal Oaks Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

We are trying to locate parents of a 2-3 yr old Hispanic boy found wondering near 300 N Royal Oaks at 8:47p. Check on your kids, call w/info — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 9, 2017

Police immediately issued an alert, and they were able to locate the boy’s parents four hours later and reunite them with the child.

Parents Found: Good news. A short time ago, officers found & reunited the little boy found wandering on Royal Oaks. Blvd with his parents. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 9, 2017

Franklin Police say they will be conducting an investigation into why it took so long to contact the parents.

