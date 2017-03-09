Police search for man who urinated on children's shoes at Walmart

Hendersonville Police are looking for the man who urinated on over 50 pairs of children's shoes at the Walmart on Anderson Lane.

Security cameras captured images of the man leaving the store. Police say he left in a gray four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 45 to 55 years old, with balding hair and eyeglasses.

Walmart says they had to throw out all the shoes. They were valued at around $550 all together.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.

