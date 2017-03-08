International Women's Day comes to life at Oz Arts Nashville

Nashville's own version of International Women's Day came to life at Oz Arts performance theater in a sold-out event.

Men, women, kids and even babies listened to poetry readings, speakers and musical performances.

Workshops were held between performances centered around the "Be Bold for Change" campaign.

Organizers say their goal was to celebrate diversity and give a microphone to all women in Nashville.

"I have almost cried three times," said Carissa Stolting of Oz Arts Nashville. "I've just been so moved by the performers and by attendees who have opened up their hearts and listening, giving standing ovations, and applauding."

Organizers say they hope attendees left inspired to use their own skills and talents, to make Nashville a more welcoming and positive place.

