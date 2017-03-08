International Women's Day comes to life at Oz Arts Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

International Women's Day comes to life at Oz Arts Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Attendees watch the performances at Oz Arts Nashville. (WSMV) Attendees watch the performances at Oz Arts Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville's own version of International Women's Day came to life at Oz Arts performance theater in a sold-out event.

Men, women, kids and even babies listened to poetry readings, speakers and musical performances.

Workshops were held between performances centered around the "Be Bold for Change" campaign.

Organizers say their goal was to celebrate diversity and give a microphone to all women in Nashville.

"I have almost cried three times," said Carissa Stolting of Oz Arts Nashville. "I've just been so moved by the performers and by attendees who have opened up their hearts and listening, giving standing ovations, and applauding."

Organizers say they hope attendees left inspired to use their own skills and talents, to make Nashville a more welcoming and positive place. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.