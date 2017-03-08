Public security forum offers support, advice after threats against JCC

The Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville continues to receive threats, part of a wave of frightening calls across the country.

Wednesday night, city leaders and law enforcement held a public security forum to show support, share the latest on the investigation, and send their own message--that the community stands together, united.

"This affects the entire community," said Mark Freedman, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. "An attack like this on the Jewish community is an attack upon all of us."

"The forum is an opportunity for us to hear from law enforcement about what progress they might be making in attempting to catch these telephone terrorists, and now we have apparently email threats coming in as well," Freedman continued.

"It's that feeling of safety we need to restore," said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

The meeting was open to the public.

More than 120 recorded audio messages have been reported in 30 different states so far, three in Nashville. All appear to be hoaxes.

Law enforcement has not yet revealed the content of the latest threatening emails.

