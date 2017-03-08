Arrest made in stabbing death of Nashville nurse

Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Metro police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of Nashville nurse Tiffany Ferguson in her Wedgewood condo.

At a press conference Wednesday night, police announced that Christopher McLawhorn had been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in connection with Ferguson’s murder on Feb. 28.

McLawhorn, 24, was identified as a person of interest in the case and was located at 3rd Avenue North and Broadway around 4:25 a.m. Sunday. Police said he had two bottles of alcohol and was carrying a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession.

Police said McLawhorn denied any knowledge of the murder during an interview with police on Sunday.

McLawhorn remained in jail on the marijuana charge through Wednesday night. Police said he was booked on the homicide and burglary warrants later that night.

Police believe McLawhorn stabbed Ferguson multiple times while burglarizing her apartment. Police said he is homeless but occasionally stayed with a friend on 14th Avenue North.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Rescue Mission said McLawhorn spent the night on just one occasion in October 2015.

McLawhorn has previous arrests in Nashville for public intoxication, misdemeanor theft and failure to be booked.

He was supposed to have a court hearing Thursday morning for the misdemeanor drug possession charge, but it was pushed back to next week. The assistant district attorneys handling the case plan to group together all of his charges for McLawhorn's hearing next week. A specific date and time for his preliminary hearing has not yet been determined.

McLawhorn is in police custody and is currently on suicide watch.

Court records indicate McLawhorn may have been spending time in both Nashville and Wilson, NC, where he has been charged with numerous offenses.

Since 2014, McLawhorn has faced numerous charges ranging from larceny, possession of stolen property and trespassing, according to the Wilson Police Department.

McLawhorn was expected to appear in Wilson County Court next week for possession of stolen goods and larceny, then again in April for larceny.

In 2016, he served roughly five weeks of probation for larceny, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

One acquaintance took to Facebook, noting McLawhorn had visited his apartment multiple times and had even spent the night on several occasions.

"Never had ANY feelings he might be capable of something like this," the Facebook user wrote.

Recent Facebook postings show McLawhorn is a father to a young son. In the days and weeks leading up to his arrest, it appears the suspect had visited a smoke shop in south Nashville and on Broadway. Other photos allude to drinking and possible drug use.

Christopher McLawhorn, 24, being charged tonight with the 2/28 murder of Tiffany Ferguson at her Wedgewood Park apartment. pic.twitter.com/bDh5O32t39 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 9, 2017

BREAKING: There will be a news conf within the hour at the Midtown Hills Precinct on 12th Ave S regarding the Tiffany Ferguson murder case. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 9, 2017

