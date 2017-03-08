AT&T says issue resolved after customers experience problems calling 911

AT&T says a service outage affecting calls to 911 for customers has been resolved.

The widespread issue was reported in Middle Tennessee and in cities across the country.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

#ATT911OUTAGE service outage in TN affecting calls to 911 use other carrier or landline for emergency calls state/local EMA&911 monitoring — T_E_M_A (@T_E_M_A) March 9, 2017

