International Women's Day events take place in Nashville

International Women’s Day sparked events in Nashville and across the country on Wednesday.

Many wearing red went to Capitol Hill in Nashville to talk to lawmakers about women’s issues.

“Women are still earning 81 cents to the dollar to what men are earning, and I feel that’s an issue for everyone in society,” said Patrick Riser, who participated in Women’s Day on the Hill.

Voices rang out on proposed laws in Tennessee.

“All of the anti-LGBT issues and the determent that those would be specifically to the people, but also to the state and to commerce in general,” said Jennifer Wilson with Power Together Tennessee.

Dozens rallied with signs and chants to show solidarity. Some took the day off to participate in the Day Without a Woman protest.

“We believe in the cause. We want other people to know about a day without women, and we wanted to come out and support the cause,” said Sharon Tucker, who took part in the protest.

Joelle Herr runs a book shop on Fatherland Street. She said she didn’t have the luxury of closing.

“As a small business owner, I couldn’t really step away and close my business, which would be, in my opinion, anti the spirit of the day as far as it would be harmful to me to close for the day,” Herr said.

But Herr said that isn’t stopping her from being supportive of others.

“I think you should participate in this day any way you’re able to or you’d like to,” she said.

Some women didn’t agree with the protest. Congressman Diane Black tweeted she was showing up for work and would fight to repeal Obamacare and defend life.

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm showing up for work & fighting to protect women by repealing Obamacare, defending LIFE, & tackling our debt. — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) March 8, 2017

