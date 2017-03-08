Boat recovery underway at Four Corners Marina following storms

It's been one week since storms hit Middle Tennessee, and the clean-up in some spots is far from over.

At Four Corners Marina, the roof collapsed on several boats. Wednesday, recovery efforts for those boats were underway.

"It's a 1980 Viking," said Denny Davis, walking around his boat sitting up on cinder blocks. "They call it a double cabin motor yacht."

Davis said it's always been a tight group who spend the summers boating at Four Corners.

"Good times on the water," he said. "You've got 15, 20 rib eyes on the grill, come on over."

It's having that group of friends that's made it hard for Davis to see the marina.

"I'm just grateful everybody's helping each other out," he said. "It was amazing, absolutely amazing no one was killed. On the side that it hit, there were several people in those boats."

Wednesday and Thursday, Tow Boat US was recovering 16 boats, an effort including divers removing beams. After that, Premiere Protective Services is dismantling the marina in 40-foot sections to pull it to shore. A representative for Premiere Protective Services added they're also focused on preventing any debris from the marina from traveling through the water.

"You can see some of the damage right here where it ripped the power cords out," said Davis, motioning to his boat. "It's relatively minor when compared to the damage of some of the other boats."

That's good news for Davis. He sold the boat in a verbal agreement just three days before the storms hit.

"The fellow still wants the boat, so I'm very grateful for that," he smiled.

Despite what's happened, Davis said he knows those same friends will be back come summer.

"I haven't heard from anyone that they're not coming back or they're not going to repair their vessel or get another one," he said. "I'm looking for another boat so I can get back out and get everybody back out pretty quick."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.